Prominent former director of the cultural platform Moam, Martijn N., was arrested on Monday for the rape and sexual abuse of a minor, Public Prosecutors said on Friday.

Dozens of men came forward to the NRC and Het Parool in the past accusing the 33-year-old of sexually transgressive behavior. Out of the 28 accusers, eleven said they were minors when the incident occurred.

Sources also told the news outlets that N. approached boys and young men on social media, promising to help start their careers in the fashion industry. The boys and men believed that N. had drugged and abused them.

N. is a former student of the Amsterdam Fashion Institute (AMFI), which students claimed created a toxic environment for students and staff. They said that lecturers made sexually and racially charged comments. In May, students demanded that the director step down.

AMFI director Drik Reynders resigned this week because he did not consider himself the right person to transform the environment at the fashion school.