"Tattoo killer" Cor P. (38) was arrested in a Dominican hospital after he was seriously injured in an attempt on his life on Tuesday, Het Parool reports. The man still has to serve the final third of a 12.5-year prison sentence received in 2014 for the attempted assassination of Amsterdam criminal Marlon D. in 2009.

Two men on a scooter opened fire on Cor P. in his white all-terrain vehicle in the Dominican tourist resort of Las Terrenas on Tuesday. P. tried to escape but collided with another SUV. His car ended up on its side. He climbed out of his vehicle and tried to flee on foot into an alley, where the gunmen left him badly injured. According to the Dominican police, he was hit by three bullets.

P. fled the Netherlands in January 2020 after the Public Prosecution Service (OM) demanded life in prison against him for the 2009 assassination of Onno Kuut. He and three other suspects were acquitted due to a lack of evidence. The OM announced it would appeal the ruling. The appeal has yet to be scheduled.

Cor P. is wanted in the Netherlands because he fled the country while still on parole. In 2014, he and three co-defendants were sentenced to 12. 5 years in prison for the attempted assassination of Marlon D. in Amsterdam-Slotervaart in August 2009. P. was conditionally released after serving two-thirds of the sentence. One of the conditions was that he remain on house arrest with an ankle monitor. He cut that monitor to flee the country early last year.

The OM considers P. the leader of the "tattoo killers," referring to the Chinese characters P. and his co-defendants have tattooed on their backs.