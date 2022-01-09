Minister of Legal Protection Sander Dekker said on the Spuigasten program of The Hague FM that strangers have also visited him at his home. According to him, the incident was not as severe as with D66 leader Sigrid Kaag last week, when a man stood in front of her house with a burning torch. "But it's really nice," he said.

Dekker reported the incident to police. Previously, he did not want to speak out publicly about the incident.

It has become more common for politicians to deal with threats at home. Last week, Health Minister Hugo de Jonge said on the Op1 program that he had to deal with threats and intimidation near his house almost daily. Police officers have since been stationed near his home.

The man who shouted in front of Kaag's house last Thursday is still in custody. He is due in court on January 19.