Coronavirus Minister Hugo de Jonge now literally has to deal with threats and intimidation on a daily basis, often around his home. "Recently, it has actually been an incident every day. Every day," he said in talk show Op1. This involves, for example, people ringing his bell. This week a man was arrested in front of D66 leader Sigrid Kaag's home. "Totally unacceptable" and "very worrying," Prime Minister and formateur Mark Rutte said on Thursday.

The man arrested at Kaag's home carried a large burning torch and shouted slogans. The home addresses of several Ministers were shared on social media. "It gets under your skin at home. You don't want that," said De Jonge.

The police placed a post outside De Jonge's home recently. That makes him feel a little safer. "The police and security services are taking incredibly good care of our safety," said the caretaker Minister, who will become a housing minister in the new Cabinet.

De Jonge said his family can no longer live a completely normal life. "With all the threats to the home address, there are quite a few limitations."

Kaag called the incident at her home "absurd and terrifying." She said that her family experienced it as "threatening and anxiety-inducing." The 29-year-old man from Amsterdam arrested at her home will be arraigned today.