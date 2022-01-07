The police arrested three suspects for assaulting two teenage boys and holding them against their will in a home in Roosendaal for hours on Tuesday afternoon. The suspects are a 41-year-old woman from Etten-Leur, and two men from Roosendaal aged 18 and 22.

According to the police, the two boys, aged 14 and 16, snuck into the empty house on Robijndijk at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday. "They wanted to chill, were curious, and were excited to look inside the house," the police said in a statement.

An alarm system alerted a woman and two men that someone was in the house. They went to the home and found the teenagers inside. "In the house, the two were beaten, kicked, threatened, and deprived of their freedom," the police said. Early in the evening, another man arrived at the home, and the boys were allowed to leave.

The police did not say how severely the boys were injured but did say that one went to a doctor for a checkup.

At around 9:45 p.m. that same evening, the police arrested the 41-year-old woman on Robijndijk. The two men were arrested on Thursday morning. All three are in custody for questioning.