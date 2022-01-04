Authorities released the man from Haaksbergen who was arrested on December 31 after an explosion led to the death of a 12-year-old boy. The man remains suspected of causing the boy's death, police said.

However, there was insufficient reason to detain the man any longer, police added.

The incident happened at a small neighborhood party on the Albert Cuyplaan. The suspect was allegedly using a klaphammer, which is a type of sledgehammer mounted by a hinge to an anvil or sturdy base. When the hammer is swung down onto magnesium powder, it causes a loud explosion, similar to carbide explosions involving milk churns.

In addition to the child who died, an 11-year-old boy was seriously injured. He was taken to a hospital. A third boy standing with them was unharmed in the incident. The three boys were bystanders to the explosion, and were not operating the klaphammer.