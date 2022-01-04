Suspect in New Year's explosion that killed one boy released from jail
Authorities released the man from Haaksbergen who was arrested on December 31 after an explosion led to the death of a 12-year-old boy. The man remains suspected of causing the boy's death, police said.
However, there was insufficient reason to detain the man any longer, police added.
The incident happened at a small neighborhood party on the Albert Cuyplaan. The suspect was allegedly using a klaphammer, which is a type of sledgehammer mounted by a hinge to an anvil or sturdy base. When the hammer is swung down onto magnesium powder, it causes a loud explosion, similar to carbide explosions involving milk churns.
In addition to the child who died, an 11-year-old boy was seriously injured. He was taken to a hospital. A third boy standing with them was unharmed in the incident. The three boys were bystanders to the explosion, and were not operating the klaphammer.
Reporting by ANP.