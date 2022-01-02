Roughly 80 people had to be rushed to hospital, due to injuries they sustained while setting off fireworks during New Year's, De Telegraaf reported. The number of injured people could still rise as the security regions gather more data. Similar to New Year's 2020/21, fireworks were officially banned this year.

In Haaksbergen, a 12-year-old boy was killed and his 11-year-old friend severely injured on Friday during a block party by a firework that was set off. Police have taken an adult male into custody.

In Callantsoog, a 33-year-old man lost his hand when a firework went off in his hands. In Berkel en Rodenrijs, a man lost a foot while setting off fireworks.

Twente recorded 21 people hospitalized with firework injuries, an increase from last year.

There was a slight increase in the number of injures in the security region Noord and Oost, particularly in Veno. Emergency responders had to treat 28 people for firework injuries, compared to 26 on New Year's Eve 2020/21.

Six people had to be treated in the University Medical Center Leiden (LUMC) due to firework wounds. The majority of them were young people who sustained injuries to their hands and eyes.

Nonetheless, the firework ban significantly reduced the pressure on hospitals during New Year's. Firework victims went from 1,300 on New Year's 2019/2020 to around 400 New Year's 2020/21 when the firework ban was first instated.