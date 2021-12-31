An incident involving explosives at a New Year's party left a 12-year-old boy dead on Friday. Another boy was seriously wounded, police confirmed. The adult male who allegedly caused the explosion was taken into custody.

The explosion happened at about 11:40 a.m. on Albert Cuyplaan in Haaksbergen, Overijssel. Regional media outlet RTV Oost reported that area residents gathered there for a small block party. One person at the annual party was operating a klaphamer, a device with a type of sledgehammer mounted to a heavy base. The tool can be used to create explosions by placing magnesium powder on the anvil plate, and swinging the hammer down on the powder.

The man who was operating the hammer was arrested by police, the broadcaster said. "The children had nothing to do with the incident. We have arrested one person and are fully engaged in the investigation," police stated. Police did not reveal details about the suspect, nor would they confirm the initial report from the broadcaster.

Detectives were assigned to the case to investigate what happened, police said. The identities of the victim were not revealed, but RTV Oost noted there were four families involved in the party.

The situation was "horrible and dramatic," said Rob Welten, the Haaksbergen mayor, to RTV Oost. He offered his support to the surviving relatives, and said, "This is the worst thing that can happen to you."