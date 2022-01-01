Except for several severe incidents, hospitals in the Netherlands were relatively quiet regarding fireworks injuries on New Year's Eve. The Rotterdam Eye Hospital only treated two patients. Ophthalmologist Tjeerd de Faber credits the firework ban.

A boy lost his hand in a fireworks accident in Kootwijkerbroek in Gelderland, a police spokeswoman confirmed. A second boy sustained injuries to the face. Both victims were taken to hospital. Earlier in the day, a 12-year-old boy was killed in an explosion at a New Year's party in Haaksbergen. An 11-year-old was seriously hurt.

The two patients treated at the Rotterdam Eye Hospital were both bystanders. Their injuries were not permanent. The hospital said that more people from other regions might be brought to Rotterdam on Saturday, but that will likely not lead to a significant increase in the number of victims.

De Faber thinks the quiet night is mainly due to the fireworks ban imposed to not burden healthcare even more with so many Covid-19 patients in hospitals. "I can therefore only advocate that the fireworks ban become permanent so that we have to help fewer and fewer patients during future New Year's celebrations."