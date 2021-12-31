The temperature in De Bilt, Utrecht rose to 14.4 degrees Celsius during the early morning hours on Friday, making it officially the warmest New Year's Eve on record, according to Weer.nl. The previous record was set in 2017, when it was 13.7 degrees at the country’s most central weather station.

It was even milder at other locations in the country, according to Weer.nl. The thermometer rose to 14.6 degrees in Westdorpe, Zeeland.

The high temperature record was also broken on Thursday, and Weer.nl expects more records will be broken on New Year’s Day. The temperature should be about 11 degrees at the turn of the new year in some parts of the country, and it should be no colder than 10 degrees everywhere else.

Later in the morning on January 1, the maximum temperature will be 14 degrees. The current official record for January 1 stands at 12.9 degrees.