Explosives were used in the attempted robbery of an ATM inside the Via hotel on Diemerhof in Diemen early Friday morning. Dozens of guests and workers, about 70 in total, were inside the building when the explosion took place at about 4:20 a.m.

The blast caused a great deal of damage, including windows and doorways which were destroyed, but no injuries were reported, police said. The building was evacuated, and those inside the building were taken to another hotel close to the crime scene. Explosive material left at the scene was secured by a specialized police union.

Two suspects fled the scene. They were still on the loose later four hours after the incident. Authorities did not release a description of the suspects. They asked that anyone with information contact them immediately.

“The investigation has not yet determined if anything was stolen,” police said in a statement.