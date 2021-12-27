Several accidents occurred in the north of the country due to icy roads, RTV Drenthe. The KNMI issued a code orange warning for ice and sleet in Drenthe, Friesland and Groningen for at least the next two hours. "Stay at home or travel later," the security regions of Friesland and Drenthe tweeted.

Five cars were involved in a crash on the A7 in Westerbroek in the direction of Groningen.

Another accident occurred on the A32 close to Steenwijk, on the A1 in Barneveld, and multiple on the N46 in Groningen.

On the A50 near Bankhoef, an accident took place involving a truck.

Earlier this morning, the KNMI issued a code yellow for the north of the Netherlands due to icy roads. The code yellow warning still applies to Flevoland and Overijssel. There is also a code yellow warning for Zuid-Holland due to fog.

The weather service expected the condition to improve in the course of the morning as the ice melts with rising temperatures.