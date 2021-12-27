The Royal Netherlands Meteorological Insitute (KNMI) warned Monday morning that roads in the north of the country are still slippery. Since 5 a.m., a code yellow warning was issued for Drenthe, Friesland, Flevoland, Groningen and Overijssel due to a mix of precipitation and freezing temperatures. In the course of the morning, as the temperatures rise, the ice will disappear from the roads.

Heavy clouds will settle in the middle and north of the Netherlands in the morning and stay until the afternoon. During the day, it will remain predominantly dry, with occasional showers in the southwest.

Temperatures highs range from two degrees Celsius in the far northeast to nine degrees in the southeast.



A moderate breeze from the southeast will accompany the day.

On Tuesday, there is a high chance of rain in the morning, although the sun is likely to make an appearance in the afternoon. The southwest wind could pick up to 60 kilometers per hour along the coast.

Temperatures will continue to pick up towards the weekend, with up to 15 degrees expected by Thursday.