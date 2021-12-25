The national meteorological office issued a Code Yellow weather alert for the northern provinces on Saturday, most of the country on Sunday, and the north and eastern provinces on Monday morning. The warnings were issued out of concern for dangerously cold wind chill temperatures and freezing rain.

In the north of the country, the Code Yellow warning will apply from late Saturday evening because the wind chill will fall to between -15 and -16 degrees Celsius. "As a result, there is a risk of hypothermia and frostbite," reported the KNMI’ weather experts. The warning applies to the provinces of Groningen and Friesland from 11 p.m. on Saturday to 10 a.m. on Sunday.

Warnings were issued on Sunday because of the risk of freezing rain and sleet in many parts of the Netherlands. The KNMI had previously said the warning applies to the entire country, but that was revised. It no longer applies to the southern provinces, but does to those in the center and north of the country.

Just north of the major rivers, it is expected that there will be a risk of slippery conditions due to freezing rain and sleet starting from mid-morning. The ice should disappear after a few hours due to rising temperatures. The wintry precipitation will slowly move towards the northeast, and might only reach the north and northeast in the evening, according to the KNMI. It can remain slippery in Drenthe, Friesland, Groningen, Overijssel and the Wadden Islands until Monday morning, as late as 9 a.m.

The weather can lead to dangerous conditions on the roadways throughout the holiday weekend. Because people on the roads may face wet and icy conditions, the KNMI advised that drivers adjust their behavior accordingly. It is also recommended that they follow weather reports and stay up to date on the latest warnings.