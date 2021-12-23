Two brothers from Almelo, aged 18 and 16, were convicted and sentenced to prison for causing the death of a 14-year-old girl named Lotte. The victim, also from Almelo, was killed earlier this year. The older brother received a sentence of two years in prison plus additional mandatory youth psychiatric care. The younger brother was given a one-year prison term, also with additional psychiatric care.

The court in Almelo applied juvenile law for both brothers since they were still minors aged 17 and 15 at the time of the crime. The penalties were the highest that can be imposed on a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old.

The crime took place on Sunday, January 10. Lotte's body was found in a ditch at a business park on the outskirts of Almelo after police received an anonymous phone call, which later turned out to have come from the boys' father. The girl appeared to have been strangled.

The two brothers and their father were arrested soon after. The boys had both been in a relationship with Lotte independently of each other. The eldest argued with her because a she forwarded a nude photo he had sent her to her friends. She had also told him that he had gotten her pregnant, which turned out to be false.

The eldest brother arranged to meet her on that Sunday in January. The younger brother also went along. A violent argument ensued, and the eldest brother allegedly strangled her. However, the youngest brother had collaborated "closed and consciously" with him, making them jointly responsible for Lotte's death, according to the judges. They were also determined to have kicked Lotte's body into a ditch and covered it with reeds and grass cuttings from a mower. The judges found them responsible for trying to hide the body. According to both the Public Prosecution Service and the judges, there was no evidence of a premeditated plan. As such, Lotte's death was determined to be a manslaughter case, and not a murder.

Although the brothers initially denied the crime, the evidence against them quickly piled up. Images from security cameras showed how they drove with Lotte on a scooter to the scene of the incident, and how they later tried to clean their clothes a gas station. DNA evidence was also submitted as part of the prosecution's case. However, the judges said that because the two brothers constantly changed their statements, it was difficult to determine what exactly happened. "As a result, Lotte's parents are left with questions for which they have not yet received an answer, making the grieving process even more difficult for them."

The penalties correspond to the recommendations of the Public Prosecution Service. Since the brothers have already been incarcerated for almost a year, the youngest will soon be able to start his mandatory psychiatric treatment. Experts say the two are facing serious and complex development issues. It is still not clear if the father is also a suspect in her death, and if he will be prosecuted. He was released from detention a few weeks after his arrest.