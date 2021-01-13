Police arrested an underage boy from Almelo in connection with the murder of a 14-year-old girl named Lotte, the police said on Tuesday. The teen girl was found dead in a ditch on the industrial estate of Het Wendelgoor on Sunday.

The suspect is the third person to be taken into custody since the victim’s remains were found. According to AD, neighbors reported seeing police confiscate a vehicle and a scooter from the house of the suspect.

On Monday, two further people, one of them a minor, had been picked up by police.

A police spokesperson told RTV Oost, that they are still investigating the matter. A cause of death has not yet been determined. “It is a very tragic case. We are taking into account a range of scenarios to find out what exactly what occurred”, the spokesperson says.

Lotte was a second-year student at the Zone-college in Almelo, the AD states. Her class members and teachers have been informed of her passing.