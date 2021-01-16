14-year-old Lotte from Almelo, who was found dead at a business park last weekend, has been killed by a crime. The Public Prosecution Service reports this based on an autopsy on the victim's body.

Last Sunday, the police received a report of a deceased person in the water behind business park Het Wendelgoor in Almelo. It turned out to be the 14-year-old girl.

The same day, a boy from Almelo and his father were arrested on suspicion of involvement in Lotte's death. Monday evening, the man's other son was also arrested. The suspects will remain in custody for two weeks.

"Investigation in full swing"

There is still a lot of uncertainty about what exactly happened. "The investigation is in full swing," writes the Public Prosecution Service.

"We were personally informed about this before the press release was published and are awaiting the investigation," said the spokesman for Lotte's family on RTL Boulevard.

"We need peace and privacy to prepare for Lotte's farewell." Earlier, the spokesperson said: "The family is very eager to know what exactly happened. They themselves say: you cannot imagine what a terrible situation we have ended up in."