Two brothers suspected of killing 14-year-old Lotte from Almelo both had a relationship with the girl, according to RTV Oost. Lotte's body was found in a ditch on the edge of an industrial estate in Almelo in January. Investigation showed that she was killed in a crime.

Sources around the investigation told RTV Oost that the brothers both had a relationship with Lotte, with a brief period of time between the relationships. On the afternoon she died, Lotte met the two on the edge of the business park. They got into a fight.

What exactly happened is not yet clear. The current most likely scenario is that she was drowned, according to the broadcaster. The police are also taking into account that she died from a combination of drowning, injuries sustained in a fight with the two brothers, and hypothermia.

One of the brothers called their father, who came to them at the business park. One of the three eventually called the police to report that there was someone in the water, according to the broadcaster. The father and eldest son were arrested later that same day, the younger son a day later.

The two boys are still in custody on suspicion of involvement in Lotte's death. They are facing charges of murder or manslaughter. They'll appear in juvenile court for the first time on April 22. Their father was released from custody late in February.