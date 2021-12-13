On Sunday evening, two people broke into a home on Arenborg in Amsterdam's Buitenveldert district. The police would not say who the victim was for privacy reasons, but a spokeswoman confirmed that this was not the first robbery at the house. In May this year, the home of PSV footballer Eran Zahavi on that same street was also robbed.

A spokesperson for PSV also could not confirm that Sunday evening's robbery was at Zahavi's house. She did say that the footballer is currently not in the Netherlands.

The police were looking for two people on Sunday. One was wearing a grey tracksuit and black hoody. The other was wearing dark pants and a gray jacket. They had two trolleys with them, according to a report on the citizens' notification system Burgernet. It is unclear whether anyone was at home at the time of the break-in, but no one was injured.

In the May robbery, Zahavi's wife and four young children were violently assaulted by two people at their home. The home invaders taped their mouths shut and threatened the woman with a firearm. Zahavi was on his way to an away match against Willem II in Tilburg at the time. The robbers stole several items and money. As far as is known, the police have not arrested anyone for that robbery.

Zahavi's club PSV player dan away match against NEC in Nijmegen on Sunday evening. The striker did not play due to an injury.