The police released video of two men sought for invading the Amsterdam home of PSV footballer Eran Zahavi, tying up his wife and four young children, and robbing them of valuable items. The video was released on Opsporing Verzoght on Tuesday evening. By Wednesday morning, the police received three tips.

The video consists of surveillance camera footage showing two men riding their bicycles to the home on Arenborg in Buitenveldert, and fleeing the scene on their bikes after the robbery on Sunday afternoon, May 9.

They forced their way into the home by pretending to be delivery persons. They threatened Zahavi's wife with a firearm and tied her and their four young children up, including tape over their mouths. Zahavi was on his way to Tilburg for a match between PSV and Willem II when this happened. The two robbers made off with various personal belongings and cash.