The VVD, D66, CDA, and ChristenUnie plan to present their coalition agreement on Wednesday, informateurs Wouter Koolmees and Johan Remkes said on Monday.

"We recognize the wider desire for more information about the Cabinet formation process," said Wouter Koolmees in a letter to Vera Bergkamp, the chair of the Tweede Kamer, the lower house of Dutch parliament. "Our intention is to present our final report to you on Wednesday afternoon, December 15, with the coalition agreement included as an appendix."

Koolmees and Remkes are the current informateurs tasked with guiding the Cabinet formation process. Koolmees is also the Minister of Social Affairs. Both he and Bergkamp are members of D66. Remkes is a member of VVD.

The negotiators for the four parties gathered on Monday for what is expected to be the last day of negotiations. They hope to finalize the coalition agreement by this evening, a spokesperson said to NOS.

Several points from the coalition agreement have already been leaked to the press. According to the leaks, the parties will invest in free childcare for most people. They also plan to invest heavily in tackling climate change, the housing shortage, and the nitrogen crisis. The parties want to make additional investments in education, including changing the student loan system. And they're looking into nuclear energy research.

Sources reported that the Rutte IV Cabinet would consist of 40 members - 20 Minister and 10 State Secretaries. The aim is to have an equal number of men and women in the Cabinet. The Rutte III Cabinet consists of 24 members.