The parties in the Cabinet formation talks are expected to make the final decisions on the coalition agreement on Monday. The negotiators for the VVD, D66, CDA, and ChristenUnie will again talk with informateurs Johan Remkes and Wouter Koolmees. The coalition agreement is expected this week.

On Friday, the party leaders said they were "nearing the end." They held informal consultations here and there over the weekend, and the official talks will resume on Monday. The draft coalition agreement may already be presented to the political factions in the evening, though this is still uncertain.

The coalition agreement will likely be presented on Wednesday, finally ending this months-long formation process. It is not yet clear when the debate on this agreement will occur. A coronavirus press conference will be held on Tuesday, and parliament will discuss the coronavirus policy on Thursday. In addition, caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte is expected in Brussels for an EU summit at the end of the week.

The new team of Ministers will not be presented next week, in any case. The Cabinet presentation is expected in January. Some proposals for the new term of office have already been leaked. So far, this has mainly shown that the government is making plans to solve problems. According to the leaked plans, billions will be invested in tackling the climate and nitrogen crisis. The Ministry of Defense will likely also get extra money.