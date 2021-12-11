Party leaders of the VVD, D66, CDA and ChristenUnie did not reach a coalition agreement Friday evening. "We are almost there," CDA leader Wopke Hoekstra said Friday after hours of consultation. The expectation is that the party leaders will have reached an agreement by Wednesday.

"We will continue for a while," D66 leader Sigrid Kaag said. Leader of the ChristernUnie Gert-Jan Segers said the parties will continue talks on Monday morning, "We are nearing the end."

VVD, D66, CDA and ChristenUnie will not consult further this weekend because of other obligations. Hoekstra has a congress of his party on Saturday. According to Segers, the party leaders will take a day off on Sunday.

The first documents will be submitted to the political parties early next week, after which the coalition agreement can be discussed in a debate in the Tweede Kamer. According to insiders, the coalition agreement may be presented on Wednesday. Next week, Prime Minister and VVD leader Mark Rutte will have a busy week. On Tuesday, he will consult with experts about the coronavirus situation and on Thursday, he has to go to Brussels for an EU summit. As a result, the options for presenting and discussing the agreement with the Tweede Kamer are limited.

The launch of the fourth Rutte Cabinet has been the longest Cabinet formation in Dutch history. It has been more than 38 since elections were held.

Many plans of the new Cabinet have been leaked to the media, such as extra investment in education and childcare for the people with the lowest income will become free.