The KNMI issued a code orange warning for Gelderland Saturday morning due to icy roads. A wide range of temperatures overnight helped prolong a code yellow weather warning for slippery conditions on the roadways with the potential for dense fog in the northeast of the country, including Flevoland, Overijssel, Friesland, Groningen and Drenthe.

⚠️ Verraderlijke gladheid in het oosten door bevriezing en #ijzel! In de regio Nijmegen regende het zojuist bij -1°: er ligt een dun laagje puur ijs op auto's en in woonwijken. Uitkijken dus! pic.twitter.com/lVjcc7IVnN — Wouter van Bernebeek (@StormchaserNL) December 11, 2021

The overnight temperature in Deelen, Gelderland fell to -6.6 degrees Celsius, according to WeerOnline, about the coldest recorded temperature in the Netherlands since March 7. Several weather stations in the east and south reported temperatures below -5 degrees. The overnight temperature varied wildly in the Netherlands, barely dipping to 6 degrees in some areas. Although a light dusting of snow was predicted for parts of Limburg, there were few reports of anything other than sleet and frost.

A cold and foggy morning was predicted for several parts of the country. During the daytime, the weather will be a bit warmer than the past few days, rising up to a maximum of 8 degrees Celcius in Noord-Holland and Zeeland, according to the meteorological institute KNMI. Clouds along the west coast are expected as well as showers may in the north. During the day, the wind will shift out of the southwest. It will be “quite strong on the coast,” and moderate elsewhere.

It could get warmer on Sunday, though the chance of rain is higher. It should move from 3 degrees overnight up to 12 degrees on Sunday afternoon. There is an 80 percent chance of precipitation, the highest likelihood of inclement weather for the next seven days.

Temperatures from Monday through Thursday should range from a high of between 10 to 13 degrees, with lows from 5 to 9 degrees. There is a minimal chance of sunshine for the week, with the highest chance of rain on Tuesday and Wednesday.

People in the Netherlands can look forward to drier, calmer weather from Friday, December 17 through Christmas Day, the KNMI predicted. “Initially, it will be mild, but from next weekend the chance of colder weather will gradually increase,” the institute said.