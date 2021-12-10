About one in ten Netherlands residents still intend to set off fireworks on New Year's Eve despite a general fireworks ban, I&O Research found in its annual fireworks poll for Binnelands Bestuur.

The researchers polled 1,188 Netherlands residents over the age of 18. A large majority of 63 percent are in favor of a ban on consumer fireworks, about the same as last year.

About seven in ten respondents called a fireworks ban justified to spare the already overburdened healthcare system, down from last year's about 80 percent. A quarter disagreed with that. Other often mentioned reasons to ban fireworks include protecting the environment and animals.

According to the researchers, this topic too shows the polarization between people vaccinated against Covid-19 and those who refused to get the jab. Two-thirds of vaccinated Netherlands residents support a ban on consumer fireworks, while almost half of unvaccinated are against it.