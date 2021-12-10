Approximately 4,300 people died from November 29 to December 5, about 1,250 more than expected, Statistics Netherlands estimates. The excess mortality occurred among people of all ages and just as much among people in long-term care facilities as among the rest of the population. In the same week, health institute RIVM counted 249 people who died of the coronavirus.

The death rate has been higher than expected since the beginning of August. And from mid-October, the number of deaths has increased weekly.

An estimated 2,550 people over the age of 80 died at the end of November and beginning of December, about 850 more than usual for this period. Among people aged 65 to 80, an estimated 1,300 died, about 350 more than expected. There were 475 deaths among the under-65s, over 50 more than usual for this time.

Partly due to the coronavirus, many more people died during November than usual. The stats office reported about 3,500 more deaths than expected.