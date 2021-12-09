Schiphol does not comply with the rules for nuisance and nitrogen emissions, according to confidential advice to the government. If the airport wants to get an environmental permit and keep the same number of flight movements, the Cabinet will have to severely cut nitrogen emissions elsewhere around the Amsterdam airport, sources told NOS and NU.nl.

Schiphol currently has permits for 500,000 flight movements per year. If nothing is done about nitrogen emissions, that will have to be cut to a maximum of 400,000 flight movements per year, according to the sources. This advice caused a great deal of unrest in the Cabinet, NOS reported. Parliament was informed about the confidential report, and the Cabinet will discuss it on Friday.

The Cabinet can take various measures to reduce nitrogen emissions around Schiphol so that the airport can get its environmental permit. For example, the Cabinet can buy out farms in the area or decrease the speed limit on the roads around the airport. Schiphol itself can also take measures, like flying on cleaner fuel and electric taxiing.

Whether these measures will reduce nitrogen emissions enough for Schiphol to keep its 500,000 flight movements per year remains to be seen. "Quite a bit" of nitrogen space needs to be created, the sources said.