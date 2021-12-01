Train traffic to and from Gouda will be impossible until at least 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday. Due to a damaged overhead line, there has been no train traffic between Gouda and Nieuwekerk aan den IJssel since Tuesday evening.

ProRail is trying to repair the damage, but it is taking longer than expected and will go on until at least 8:00 a.m., NS reported. The disruption affects train traffic between Gouda and Rotterdam, Gouda and The Hague, and Gouda and Utrecht. Buses are running between Gouda and Rotterdam Alexander.

A train with passengers got stranded on Tuesday, but rail manager ProRail managed to evacuate the passengers. There were about three hundred people on the train, which stranded at the third Gouwespoorbrug, not far from Gouda. They were picked up by another train and taken to a station.