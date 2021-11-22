Temperatures dropped to -0.8 degrees Celsius in De Bilt overnight. And with that, the first official frost of the autumn was measured, Weeronline reported. The last time temps dropped to freezing at the national weather station in De Bilt was on April 23.

The first local frost of the autumn was measured in Twente and Ell on October 16. After that, there was often local frost, but Monday was the first official frost.

The first official frost of the autumn happened a lot later than usual this year. On average, temps in De Bilt drop below zero for the first time after summer around November 3. The earliest first official autumn frost ever measured in De Bilt was on September 16, 1971.

Last year, the first official frost was also very late, happening only on November 30. The first frost day in De Bilt was also late in 1984 (December 2,) 2016 (December 10), and 1970 (December 11). The latest first frost ever measured was in 2000, when temperatures dropped below freezing in De Bilt on December 17 for the first time after that year's summer.