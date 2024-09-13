The first below-zero temperature of the autumn has been recorded. The temperature dropped to -0.3 degrees Celsius at clog height at the measuring point in Enschede overnight, Weeronline reported. It is a bit earlier than typical for the first ground frost after the summer.

On average, the first sub-zero temperatures after the summer occur on September 28. Last year, it was on October 15.

While the first ground frost after the summer occurred a bit earlier than usual this year, it is no record. The earliest sub-zero temperature after the summer dates from 1973. That year, temperatures dropped to below zero at several stations on August 22 - technically still in the summer. The lowest temperature was -2.2 degrees in Twente.

Since temperature measurements started in 1901, the Netherlands has never had below-zero temperatures in the period from July 20 to August 21. It almost happened in 1986, when temperatures dropped to 0.0 at the Volkel measuring point on August 21.