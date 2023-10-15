The temperature in De Bilt remained below 15 degrees on Saturday for the first time since May 17, Weeronline reported. The maximum temperature reached was 14.1 degrees. This concludes a record period of 149 days with temperatures above 15 degrees.

Official weather records for the Netherlands are recorded in De Bilt, which serves as the country's meteorological center. The last time the temperature in De Bilt did not reach 15 degrees this year was on May 17.

Last year, this period spanned 110 days, from May 30 to September 18. This was even a record at that time. On average, the temperature in De Bilt falls below 15 degrees for the first time around September 20.

Weeronline already reported on Wednesday that this year witnessed the warmest start to October on record in the Netherlands. The first ten days of the month set a record with an average temperature of 16.6 degrees. The typical average temperature during this time of the year is 12.2 degrees.

However, this unusually warm weather is expected to wane in the coming days. Friday marked the last warm day for the country for a while. Thermometers are unlikely to exceed 15 degrees until at least Thursday, according to the Dutch meteorological institute KNMI. The weather up to Tuesday will be mostly sunny and dry, with daytime temperatures ranging between 12 to 15 degrees.