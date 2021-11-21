The animal shelter Zwolle found a unique way to raise money to help the dogs in their care. Volunteers of the shelter let themselves be locked in cages for 48 hours to draw attention to their crowdfunding campaign.

The money will be used for the upkeep of the shelter and to build a new dog playground.

"There is never enough money. The little bit that is there is usually spent on treating a sick animal that, for example, needs an operation. Maintenace has lower priority," owner of the shelter Geesje van den Berg told Hart van Nederland. Van den Berg was the one who turned the key on the volunteers on Friday.

When the shelter reached certain targets, the workers did a challenge.

The volunteers left their cages on Sunday at 4 p.m., but the animal shelter's Christmas challenge continues until December 25. Up until now, the shelter has collected over 6,700 euros, well over their original goal of 2,500 euros.