Footballer Rai Vloet of Heracles Almelo is one of two men arrested after a fatal accident on the A4 near Hoofddorp. A 4-year-old boy died in the collision between two cars during the early hours of Sunday morning.

Technical director Tim Gilissen of Heracles Almelo confirmed to De Telegraaf that the 26-year-old midfielder was one of two occupants of a car that collided with another vehicle containing a man, a woman, and two children. One of the children, a 4-year-old boy, was seriously hurt and died in hospital from his injuries. The parents and other child were injured.

"We are aware that Rai was involved. We are very shocked, and our thoughts are with the relatives," Gilissen said. The Eredivisie club did not have any further details.

Vloet was in the car with a 27-year-old man from Veldhoven. They were uninjured in the accident and are still in custody, police said on Sunday. They may have been under the influence of alcohol or drugs. A police spokesperson could not confirm the report. "We never make statements about someone's identity."

