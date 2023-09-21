The A4 highway from Rotterdam to The Hague is closed due to a severe accident just north of the Ketheltunnel in Delft. Eight cars were involved in the accident, and emergency services took six injured people to nearby hospitals. Five of the injured were in the same vehicle, according to Rijnmond.

The Rijkswaterstaat first reported the accident at 7:18 a.m. on Thursday. The emergency services responded to the scene en masse, deploying police, the fire department, six ambulances, and a trauma team by helicopter.

Many cars were stuck behind the accident on the highway for nearly an hour before the emergency services guided them around the scene to continue on their journey. The highway is currently closed for investigation and cleaning up the aftermath of the accident. The Rijkswatestaat expects to open the highway again around 11:00 a.m.

Het ingesloten verkeer op de #A4 bij Delft richting Den Haag wordt nu langs het ongeval geleid. Er is nu een ongevalsonderzoek gaande. Het is nog niet bekend hoe laat de weg weer vrij zal zijn. pic.twitter.com/MI0NjicGGb — Rijkswaterstaat Verkeersinformatie (@RWSverkeersinfo) September 21, 2023

In the meantime, road users heading from Rotterdam toward The Hague can detour via the A20 and A13 a.m., the Rijkswaterstaat said. Take about 15 minutes extra travel time into account.

It’s a busy morning on the roadways in general, with well over 550 kilometers of traffic jams on Dutch highways as of 9:15 a.m., according to the ANWB. Traffic is usually busier on Thursday mornings compared to other days.

In addition to the A4 accident, there were lengthy delays on the A15 and A20 around Rotterdam, the A2 in both directions from Maarssen, and on the eastbound A1 from Amsterdam.

The Amsterdam A10 ring road was also jammed at different points, as was the A9 around Schiphol Airport.