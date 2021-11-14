Lawyer Michel van Stratum filed a complaint against Breda Mayor Paul Depla for supporting catering entrepreneurs in Breda when they announced they would not follow the 8 p.m. closing hour for the hospitality sector, BN De Stem reported.

Depla said on Saturday that he empathizes with the angered restaurant and bar owners who voiced their disapproval that the Cabinet once again decided to shorten their opening hours. He stated that after Saturday night, coronavirus violations will be enforced "as we have been doing throughout the entire pandemic."

Van Stratum said that Breda should not see itself as an exception for the new coronavirus restrictions implemented for at least the next three weeks. "As known, the Cabinet has decided based on the advice of experts to reduce the number of infections to prevent the spread of Covid-19," Van Stratum said. "The municipality of Breda is not exempt from this."

The lawyer said that mayors have to lead as an example. "There were many Covid-19 victims in Breda; the healthcare staff is overloaded. I don't think this is the time for civil disobedience."

Nijmegen Mayor and Head of the Security Council Hubert Bruls was more understanding of Depla's decision. "As a mayor, you have to deal with the cards you have been dealt," Bruls said in WNL on Sunday. As the mayor of Nijmegen, he warned all business owners in his municipality to stick to the regulations. "Otherwise, you will be shut down immediately," Bruls said.