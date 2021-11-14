Catering entrepreneurs in Breda were the only ones that stayed open past the 8 p.m. closing hour set by the government due to rising coronavirus infections.

Contrary to many other Dutch cities, the center of Breda, such as the Havermarkt and the Haven, was bustling Saturday night. Only on the Grote Markt was it quieter. There were any law enforcement in the streets in the city center of Breda-

Breda Mayor Paul Depla announced that he would condone the protest of the catering industry for one night but that after, he would enforce it "as we always do." According to Depla, there is "room for the catering industry in Breda to make a statement."

"With this, the catering industry can briefly draw attention to their business," Depla said. He announced that he would send out officers, "but they will only observe." Any offenders would be addressed based on the observation by officers.

Café Forum remained open in Maastricht but ultimately closed at 8:30 p.m. when law enforcement intervened. The bar owner was given a warning.

Many catering entrepreneurs across the country had previously indicated they would stay open longer. Around 40 business owners came together in Leeuwarden to defy the coronavirus measures. After a talk with Leeuwarden Mayor Sybrand van Hearsma Buma, the cafés closed at 8 p.m. If they failed to do so, they would have faced a 10,000 euro fine.

Riots broke out in Leeuwarden after cafés closed down. Some people set off heavy fireworks. Police took 15 rioters into custody.

In the rest of the country, Saturday night remained more peaceful. In Rotterdam, Amsterdam, The Hague, Utrecht, Leeuwarden and Groningen most catering entrepreneurs followed the coronavirus restrictions.