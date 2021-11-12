Hospitality association KHN expects many businesses to not adhere to a closing time of 7:00 p.m. KHN chairman Rober Willemsen said this about the coronavirus measures the caretaker Cabinet is expected to announce on Friday. According to him, those measures are unacceptable and come "as a complete surprise."

The Cabinet will announce a short three-week lockdown on Friday. For the catering industry, this will likely mean that restaurants, cafes, and bars will have to close their doors at 7:00 p.m. The measures will probably take effect on Saturday. The official decisions have not been made yet.

"It is incomprehensible that the Cabinet is coming up with this," Willemsen said to NOS. "If I look at the reactions of entrepreneurs in the past 20 hours, I do not expect that they will adhere to this. The limit has been reached. Entrepreneurs are furious."