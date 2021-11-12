The caretaker Cabinet will announce a three-week-long partial lockdown in a press conference on Friday evening, sources told NOS. Catering establishments and non-essential shops must close at 7:00 p.m. Netherlands residents will be allowed only four visitors at home and must work from home as much as possible. The measures will take effect at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, according to the broadcaster's sources.

With a three-week-long lockdown, the Cabinet is going further than the Outbreak Management Team advised. But on other points, the restrictions will be less severe. Cinemas and theaters will likely remain open. And sports competitions may continue, but without an audience in the stands.

The Cabinet will also expand the use of the coronavirus access pass to zoos and amusement parks.

The involved Ministers are still discussing scrapping the option to get a coronavirus access pass QR code with a negative Covid-19 test. There are major objections to this 2G policy, and the Cabinet is still arguing about it, according to the broadcaster.

The lockdown discussions that started at the Catshuis - Prime Minister Mark Rutte's official residence in The Hague - on Thursday will continue on the Binnenhof on Friday. The Cabinet will also discuss the measures with the Security Council, which consists of the mayors that head the 25 security regions in the country.

Rutte and Health Minister Hugo de Jonge will announce the new measures in a press conference at 7:00 p.m. on Friday. Parliament will debate the new rules on Tuesday.