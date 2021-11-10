The Cabinet will expand the use of coronavirus access passes to zoos and amusement parks, but not yet to the workplace or higher education, sources told De Telegraaf about a planned press conference on Friday. Catering establishments can also expect further restrictions, the newspaper's sources said.

The number of coronavirus infections in the Netherlands is increasing rapidly. Tighter restrictions were implemented on Saturday, reintroducing the obligation to wear a face mask in indoor public places and expanding the use of coronavirus access passes to more places. But with ICU beds running out, there are concerns that these measures are not enough.

The Outbreak Management Team is meeting today to discuss further measures. It will update the Cabinet on Thursday, who will likely give a press conference on Friday. New measures may be implemented as early as Saturday, though the Cabinet will probably want to debate them with parliament first.

Making coronavirus access passes mandatory in zoos and amusement parks is an expected measure. The Cabinet is also working on expanding these passes to higher education and the workplace, should it become necessary. But the legal substantiation for that is not ready yet.

Other restrictions on the table, according to De Telegraaf's sources, are mandatory seating in bars and restaurants and earlier closing times. However, the sources stressed that no decisions had been made on these measures yet.