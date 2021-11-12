Demonstrators disrupted the Amsterdam city council meeting on Thursday by banging on the windows from a roof. To get to the council chamber's windows on the first floor of the city hall, the protesters climbed on the roof of an adjacent cafe, a police spokeswoman confirmed after a report from De Telegraaf. The demonstrators left just before the police arrived, the spokeswoman said.

Earlier in the evening, a group of 40 people had gathered in front of the Stopera, Amsterdam's city hall, for an announced demonstration during the council meeting. The group left at around 9:00 p.m., and some of them climbed onto the roof.

It is unclear what the demonstration was about. BIJ1 party chairman Jazie Vehduyzen said on Twitter that he heard shouting, including the slogan "squatting continues." They also hung a banner in front of the window, according to Veldhuyzen. Amsterdam's housing policy was on the council's agenda.