A jeep accident that took place in the Algarve mountains in Alte ended fatally for a 30-year-old pregnant French tourist. The accident occured around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. Three Dutch people were also injured when the jeep ended up in a ravine for unknown reasons. A total of eight people were involved in the crash, Portuguese media reported.

Five passengers were seriously injured. "The heavily wounded were all foreigners," a source from the District Relief Operations Command (CDOS) told the Observador.

The seriously wounded included a 10-year-old Dutch boy, a 46-year-old Dutch woman, a 15-year-old German girl, a 15-year-old French boy and a 41-year-old Frenchman.

A 48-year-old Dutchman did not sustain significant wounds.

"The only victim of Portuguese nationality is the driver," the CDOS source said. He was not seriously wounded

"It is a difficult area to access. The victims have to be transported on foot from below. It will be a long operation," emergency service providers said an hour after the crash.

Nearly 60 emergency responders in 24 vehicles and a helicopter in total attended to the victims. Emergency services transported the wounded to the hospital Faro. First responders had to pull the French teenager from under the jeep.