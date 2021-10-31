Dutch passengers seriously wounded in jeep crash in Portugal; pregnant French woman dies
A jeep accident that took place in the Algarve mountains in Alte ended fatally for a 30-year-old pregnant French tourist. The accident occured around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. Three Dutch people were also injured when the jeep ended up in a ravine for unknown reasons. A total of eight people were involved in the crash, Portuguese media reported.
Five passengers were seriously injured. "The heavily wounded were all foreigners," a source from the District Relief Operations Command (CDOS) told the Observador.
The seriously wounded included a 10-year-old Dutch boy, a 46-year-old Dutch woman, a 15-year-old German girl, a 15-year-old French boy and a 41-year-old Frenchman.
A 48-year-old Dutchman did not sustain significant wounds.
"The only victim of Portuguese nationality is the driver," the CDOS source said. He was not seriously wounded
"It is a difficult area to access. The victims have to be transported on foot from below. It will be a long operation," emergency service providers said an hour after the crash.
Nearly 60 emergency responders in 24 vehicles and a helicopter in total attended to the victims. Emergency services transported the wounded to the hospital Faro. First responders had to pull the French teenager from under the jeep.
Reporting by ANP and NL Times.