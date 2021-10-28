Oil and gas group Shell wants to reduce emissions from its activities by 50 percent by 2030 compared to 2016 levels.

With this, Shell is further increasing its efforts to reduce emissions. At the end of May, the court in The Hague ruled that the company is obliged to reduce the CO2 emissions it causes drastically. By 2030, those emissions must have decreased by 45 percent compared to 2019, the judges said. Shell will appeal against that ruling but still has to take action while the appeal is in progress. Shell wants to be climate neutral by 2050.