The 21-year-old woman from Den Bosch, suspected of stabbing her 20-year-old half-sister to death, will remain in custody for another two weeks. The examining magistrate extended her pre-trial detention on Tuesday, Omroep Brabant reports.

Anouk den Dekker was stabbed in their home on Slagendreef at around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. She fled to the neighbor's home, where she succumbed to multiple stab wounds.

The suspect, Bouchra D., live-streamed the stabbing on Instagram. The police are still investigating possible motives.

D. is in custody in the psychiatric ward of the Zaanstad Penitentiary.