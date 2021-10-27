A trailer loaded with military munitions overturned along the Kolonievaart near Huis ter Heide, Drenthe, on Wednesday morning. The road was closed, and emergency workers secured the area within a 300 meter radius of the vehicle.

The trailer contained bullets for rifles and pistols, as well as mortar grenades, spokespersons for the Drenthe Security Region and the Ministry of Defense confirmed. The Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) from the Ministry of Defense was at the scene to safely clean up the munitions. Defense Ministry personnel were attempting to account for all items on the cargo list, a process which could last well into the evening.

Aanhanger geladen met munitie gekanteld op N919 Huis ter Heide / Veenhuizen https://t.co/obxkg2iYYW — Persbureau Drenthe ( Gecertificeerd drone piloot) (@PBDrenthe) October 27, 2021

The ministry was investigating whether the ammunition is damaged or is still safe to transport. Several pallets of ammunition fell from the trailer. The Marechaussee, a branch of the military, said that the ammunition was scattered all over the road, the shoulder, and in the water adjacent to the scene. Navy divers were brought in to determine how to safely retrieve material from the water.

The reason for the accident was not known late Wednesday morning. The truck driver was able to climb out of the cab safely and was not injured. Images from local media showed that the overturned trailer was a total loss. The safety region asked bystanders to keep away from the truck, and to give emergency crews space to do their jobs.

The truck was en route from an ammunition depot in nearby Veenhuizen when the accident took place. Initially, an area of ​​one kilometer around the accident site was cordoned off, but the Marechaussee said this was adjusted to 300 meters. Three homes were also evacuated. The exact number of people who had to leave their homes was not stated, nor was a potential reception site.