The police arrested a man "who behaved aggressively" on the train from Vlissingen to Amsterdam around midnight. According to the police, the man was yelling, kicking at objects, and brandishing a cleaver.

Other travelers on the train called the conductor, who found the man on the balcony, cleaning the cleaver. She asked the other travelers to move to the front part of the train and call the police. "Meanwhile, the man hit the benches with his knife and threatened the conductress," the police said.

The man got off the train when it stopped at Heemstede-Aerdenhout and ran away. Police officers found him in the area. He resisted arrest, the police said in a statement.

The man was taken to a police station, where he was subjected to a blood test to check whether he was under the influence of alcohol and opiates.