Including Thursday's showers, 2021 already had 19 days of heavy rain. This broke the old record from 2006. Over that whole year, 16 days with heavy rainfall were counted, Weer.nl reports.

In the Netherlands, a "day with heavy rainfall" is when at least one of the KNMI's 325 precipitation stations registers 50 millimeters or more rain.

On Thursday, more than 50 millimeters of rain fell in several places in Noord-Holland and Friesland. According to Weer.nl, Assendelft was the wettest, with 58 millimeters.

Weer.nl points out that the number of days with heavy rainfall can still increase because autumn is the country's wettest season on average, especially in the coastal areas.