A delegation from German football club 1. FC Union Berlin was the target of an attack by about 20 hooligans in a bar in Rotterdam. Among others, chairman Dirk Zingler and board member Oskar Kosche were among the group of 25 people who got thrown with chairs and other objects in the bar De Huismeester on Wednesday evening. Union Berlin will play against Feyenoord in De Kuip on Thursday evening for the Conference League.

One member of the German delegation had to go to the hospital with injuries. The police so far arrested one person. "Fortunately, there were no serious injuries, but the shock was especially great," said a Union Berlin spokesperson. "You don't expect something like that. About a third of the delegation consisted of women, and there were also elderly people."

Initial reports said that the group of hooligans, allegedly Feyenoord supporters, were looking for Union Berlin supporters. However, it turned out to be the club management, who had gone to De Huismeester to get something to eat and drink the evening before the match. De Huismeester, a bar and tapas restaurant on De Meent in the city center, posted a video of the incident on its social media. It shows about 20 people running away from the catering facility when a police car arrives.

"Hey Feyenoord supporters! We all love the club so much, don't we? But demolishing a terrace in your own stunning town isn't so great, right?!" was written with the video. The Rotterdam club hasn't responded yet.

About 2,500 Union Berlin supporters are coming to Rotterdam to root for their team. The fans will gather in the Oude Haven before the match and will be transported to De Kuip by shuttle buses. The kick-off for the duel with Feyenoord in the Conference League is 6:45 p.m. The Rotterdam team leads Group E with 4 points from two matches. Union Berlin has 3 points.

https://fb.watch/8MUqo5J2Ls/