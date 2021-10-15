The electric car is becoming increasingly popular in the Netherlands. In 2020, the number of plug-in cars increased by 38 percent to a total of 273,000, reports Statistics Netherlands (CBS). Plug-in cars include vehicles that are entirely electric and cause no emissions and plug-in hybrids, cars that also have a fuel engine.

Due to the coronavirus crisis, sales of new cars fell last year, but plug-in vehicles escaped this malaise. Dealers sold nearly 90,000 new electric cars and hybrids in 2020, 32 percent more than the previous year. Almost a quarter of all newly registered cars were plug-ins.

According to CBS, more and more private individuals are also purchasing electric cars. At the beginning of 2020, only 27 percent of all plug-in cars were owned by a private individual, but that rose to 36 percent in one year. Companies still own most cars with an electrically powered engine, for example, leasing companies.

Despite the increased popularity of electric cars and hybrids, most of the Dutch vehicle fleet still consists of vehicles that run on fossil fuels. Plug-ins accounted for only 3.1 percent of all passenger cars at the beginning of this year. European regulations may lead to a rapid turnaround. The European Commission wants car manufacturers to deliver only fully electric models from 2035.