The rate for tourist tax in the Netherlands increased on average 6.6 percent this year compared to last year. The tax per person this year is on average 1.93 euros per night spent in the country. The 'overnight levy' even increased by 13.1 percent in Zeeland, Bungalowparkoverzicht.nl reported after an annual survey.

In 304 of the 352 municipalities, tourists have to pay tax on an overnight stay in, for example, a holiday home or hotel. In more than half of the municipalities, the tax rate increased this year. The most significant increase, of 136 percent, was in Landsmeer in Noord-Holland.

Since there is no fixed rate in the Netherlands, the amount of the levy varies greatly per region, Bungalowparkoverzicht.nl said. In Amsterdam, tourists pay the most tourist tax at 10.89 euros per person per night, followed by Ouder-Amstel (7.90 euros), Landsmeer (7.89 euros), Rotterdam (7.33 euros), and Zaanstad (7 euros). Of the municipalities that levy tourist tax, Reimerswaal and Hulst, both in Zeeland, have the lowest rate at 0.65 euros.