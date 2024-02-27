Tourists who stay overnight in a hotel in the Netherlands will pay an average of 2.34 euros in tourist tax per person per night this year. That is more than 8 percent higher than in 2023. Amsterdam once again has the highest tourist tax of 16.76 euros per person per night.

The differences per municipality are great, according to Bungalowparkoverzicht.nl, which published its annual analysis of tax rates on Tuesday. Renswoude in Utrecht and Barendrecht in Zuid-Holland currently have the lowest rate of 0.75 euros, while 35 municipalities do not charge a tourist tax for overnight stays.

After Amsterdam, the top five most expensive Dutch municipalities consist of Ouder-Amstel (9.50 euros), Landsmeer, Zoetermeer, Utrecht (9.38 euros), Rotterdam (8.71 euros) and Haarlemmermeer (8.43 euros).

Municipalities determine annually whether to increase, reduce or freeze the tourist tax the same as the year before. In 2024, the rate increased in 216 of the 342 Dutch municipalities.

Tourist taxes rose the most in the municipality of Wijdemeren. The rate there is now 3.50 euros per person per night, compared to 1.32 euros last year. Tourists will also pay considerably more in Zoetermeer and Stichtse Vecht than a year ago.

Loon op Zand is the only municipality where the tourist tax fell this year. The rate there fell by nearly 17 percent, from 3.00 euros to 2.50 euros.

In 35 municipalities, including Hilversum, Laren, Soest, Meppel and Borsele, tourists still do not have to pay taxes. Last year there were 36 such cities.

This year Zoeterwoude introduced a tourist tax of 3.00 euros per person per night.